Eagles' Orlando Scandrick: Sitting with illness
Scandrick was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness.
Scandrick had an impressive debut with the Eagles on Sunday with two sacks, two forced fumbles and a touchdown, but he started this week not practicing since he's under the weather. It's unclear if the illness is expected to impact his availability for Week 6.
