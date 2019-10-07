Scandrick registered two sacks, forced two fumbles and returned one for a touchdown in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Jets.

Scandrick was signed since the Eagles were beat up in the secondary, and he immediately made an impact. His season debut was highlighted by a play where he ripped the ball out of Luke Falk's hands and ran it back for a touchdown. It'll be hard for the veteran cornerback to repeat this performance at any point this season, but he's worth keeping an eye on in IDP leagues.