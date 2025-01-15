The Eagles signed Campbell from their practice squad to their active roster Tuesday.

Campbell bounced around between Philadelphia's practice squad and active roster throughout the campaign, and he played in five regular-season games, tallying six catches for 30 yards and one touchdown. The veteran wideout was elevated from the team's practice squad for Sunday's wild-card win over the Packers and logged two special-teams snaps without recording any other stats. Campbell will provide the Eagles with receiver depth for Sunday's divisional-round matchup versus the Rams, though he's not likely to see much work on offense.