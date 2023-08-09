Johnson (ankle) will not practice Wednesday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson seemed to suffer a knee injury during Friday's practice, but the Eagles injury report Wednesday clarified that the issue is in his ankle. The 25-year-old has primarily played on special teams throughout his two seasons with Philadelphia, recording 28 tackles in 33 appearances. As of now, the extent of Johnson's injury is unknown, but Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday that it could "potentially be season-ending."