Johnson (ankle) was listed as a full participant on the Eagles' injury report Thursday.
Johnson was forced out with an ankle issue during the second half of Sunday's win over the Packers, leaving him limited during Wednesday's walkthrough. However, his ability to practice in full Thursday indicates he should be ready to go against Tennessee in Week 13. Johnson has recorded five tackles and one forced fumble while playing the majority of his snaps on special teams this season, and he'll likely continue to provide depth at linebacker moving forward.