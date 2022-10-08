Johnson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.
Johnson suffered a concussion in the Eagles' Week 4 win over the Jaguars. He was unable to practice during the week, implying that he did not clear the league's concussion protocol. Prior to suffering the injury, Johnson served primarily on special teams and recorded two tackles across four games on the campaign.
