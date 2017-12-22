Eagles' Patrick Robinson: Clears concussion protocol
Robinson (concussion) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Robinson has passed concussion protocol testing and is cleared for Monday's game against the Raiders. The cornerback is coming off a four-tackle performance against the Giants in which he logged 47 defensive snaps.
