Eagles' Patrick Robinson: Enters concussion protocol
Robinson is going through the NFL's concussion protocol, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Robinson suffered the head injury in Sunday's win over the Giants and did not return, and he will now have to be cleared of any concussion-like symptoms before returning to the field. Luckily for Robinson, the Eagles have a long week ahead with their next game coming Monday night against the Raiders, so the extra day could prove to be valuable for the cornerback in his recovery.
