Coach Doug Pederson relayed Monday that Robinson entered the concussion protocol after the cornerback was diagnosed with the head injury following his early departure in Sunday's win over the 49ers, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Expected to serve as a backup in the secondary in 2017 after signing a one-year contract with the Eagles in March, Robinson has been deployed in a prominent role throughout the season after top cornerback Ronald Darby dislocated his right ankle in Week 1. It looks as though Robinson could be at risk of missing his first game of the season in Week 9 against the Broncos, but the Eagles will track his progress throughout the week and see if he's able to pass through all phases of the protocol. Even if Robinson is cleared to suit up, he could be headed back to a nickel or dime role in the Eagles' 4-3 defensive scheme in the event Darby is able to return from a seven-game absence.