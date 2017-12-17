Eagles' Patrick Robinson: Suffers head injury
Robinson is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Giants as he is evaluated for a head injury.
The game is entering the closing stages of the final quarter, so it seems unlikely for Robinson to return Sunday. Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills are the Eagles only remaining available cornerbacks with Robinson unlikely to return.
