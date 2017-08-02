Eagles' Paul Turner: Missing practice Wednesday
Turner (shoulder) isn't practicing Wednesday, ESPN.com's Tim McManus reports.
An undrafted rookie last year, Turner shined in the preseason and also caught nine passes in four regular-season appearances, but he seems like a long shot to stick with the team this time around, after the Eagles signed Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Torrey Smith and drafted Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson. The missed practice time won't help Turner's already-slim chances of making the cut.
More News
-
Eagles' Paul Turner: Catches two passes in season finale•
-
Eagles' Paul Turner: Leading receiver in loss to Bengals•
-
Eagles' Paul Turner: No targets Monday•
-
Eagles' Paul Turner: Slated for NFL debut•
-
Eagles' Paul Turner: Promoted to active roster•
-
Eagles' Paul Turner: Set to be released by the Eagles•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...