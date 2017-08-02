Turner (shoulder) isn't practicing Wednesday, ESPN.com's Tim McManus reports.

An undrafted rookie last year, Turner shined in the preseason and also caught nine passes in four regular-season appearances, but he seems like a long shot to stick with the team this time around, after the Eagles signed Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Torrey Smith and drafted Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson. The missed practice time won't help Turner's already-slim chances of making the cut.