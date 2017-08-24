Play

Turner (shoulder) won't play in Thursday's matchup with the Dolphins.

Turner has missed a couple weeks due to his shoulder injury and there has been no word on when he'll be able to return. The team reported that he won't dress Thursday, meaning he'll miss his third consecutive exhibition game. Entering camp on the fringe of the roster, Turner's odds of making the team are becomming slimmer with each practice and game he misses.

