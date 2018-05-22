Eagles' Paul Worrilow: Diagnosed with torn ACL
Worrilow suffered a torn ACL during OTAs on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Worrilow went down during Tuesday's practice sessions and was immediately put in an air cast and carted off the field. With the diagnosis of a torn ACL now official, Worrilow will likely land on the injured reserve and be sidelined for the entire 2018 season. With Worrilow's injury and Mychal Kendricks being released Tuesday, the Eagles are suddenly fairly light on quality depth at linebacker.
