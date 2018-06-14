Eagles' Paul Worrilow: Heads to IR
The Eagles placed Worrilow (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.
Just under two months after signing with the Eagles, Worrilow suffered a torn ACL during OTAs, ending his season before it even began. The linebacker looked on track to play a meaningful role for Philadelphia in 2018 after registering 30 tackles in 13 games (eight starts) for the Lions the season prior, but it's now conceivable that the 28-year-old never ends up logging a snap during his time with the Eagles. Worrilow is on a one-year deal with the team, so he'll become a free agent again next offseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football: 2018 position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...