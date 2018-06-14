The Eagles placed Worrilow (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.

Just under two months after signing with the Eagles, Worrilow suffered a torn ACL during OTAs, ending his season before it even began. The linebacker looked on track to play a meaningful role for Philadelphia in 2018 after registering 30 tackles in 13 games (eight starts) for the Lions the season prior, but it's now conceivable that the 28-year-old never ends up logging a snap during his time with the Eagles. Worrilow is on a one-year deal with the team, so he'll become a free agent again next offseason.

