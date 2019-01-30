Worrilow (knee) signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Worrilow missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn ACL sustained during OTAs in May, ending his first season as an Eagle before it began. Now signed through 2019, and with starting middle linebacker Jordan Hicks set to enter free agency, Worrilow could be in line for a substantial workload in 2019.

