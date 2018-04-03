Worrilow signed a one-year deal with the Eagles on Tuesday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Worrilow, a five-year pro, spent last season with the Lions, recording 30 tackles, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery in 13 games (eight starts). The linebacker played a mix of defense and special teams but suffered a knee injury early in the year, which sidelined him for four contests. Before that, he spent four seasons in Atlanta, including a 2014 campaign in which he registered 142 tackles -- fifth highest in the league. It's difficult to say what Worrilow's role will be with the defending champs, given the signing of Corey Nelson (elbow) and the expected return of Nigel Bradham to his role at outside linebacker.