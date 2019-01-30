Worrilow (knee) is expected to re-sign with the Eagles, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Worrilow signed with the Eagles in April but missed the 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL during OTAs in May. The 28-year-old could have an opportunity to earn a sizable workload in 2019, with starter Jordan Hicks headed for free agency and the Eagles in a difficult salary cap situation.