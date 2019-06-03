Eagles' Paul Worrilow: Not yet practicing
Worrilow (knee) isn't participating at OTAs on Monday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Worrilow is still in the recovery stages after missing the 2018 season due to a torn ACL at OTAs last May. The 29-year-old inked a one-year deal with the Eagles in January but it remains unclear when he's expected to be cleared for practice.
