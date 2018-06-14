Eagles' Paul Worrilow: Placed on IR
Worrilow (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.
After signing with the Eagles back in April, Worrilow suffered a torn ACL during OTAs, ending his season before it could get started. The linebacker was coming off a season with the Lions in which he registered 30 tackles, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery in 13 games (eight starts).
