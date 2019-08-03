Eagles' Paul Worrilow: Remains week-to-week
Worrilow (knee) does considered week-to-week and not expected to return in the immediate future, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Worrilow has been sidelined since suffering a torn ACL in May of 2018. His lengthy absence indicates just how serious the injury was. He projects as Zach Brown's backup at middle linebacker when healthy.
