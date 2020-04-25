Eagles' Prince Tega Wanogho: Joins Eagles in sixth round

The Eagles selected Wanogho (knee) in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 210th overall.

Wanogho (6-foot-5, 308 pounds) showed well as a three-year starter at Auburn, making the most of his frame despite possessing below-average athletic ability. His health is something of a question mark, as he missed Auburn's Pro Day in March while recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery. When recovered, Wanogho may have better success as a guard than as a tackle at the NFL level.