The Eagles activated Watkins (hamstring) off injured reserve Saturday.

Watkins went on IR in mid-October after aggravating a hamstring injury Week 5 versus the Rams. The veteran receiver has played in just three games this season, catching four of five targets for 21 yards and returning one kickoff for 11 yards. Philadelphia signed Julio Jones during Watkins' absence, so if he plays Sunday against Buffalo, Watkins would likely slide in behind Jones, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the team's wide receiver depth chart.