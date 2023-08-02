Watkins is having a solid training camp and still seems to be the Eagles' No. 3 receiver, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Eagles don't need their third WR to take on much target volume, but they do want someone who can stretch defenses without making too many mistakes. It was that last part which proved problematic for Watkins last year, with his most memorable moments arguably being a lost fumble in the team's first defeat of the season and then a dropped pass during the Super Bowl. The 25-year-old now faces a challenge from Olamide Zaccheaus, who is also a fast, small WR and had a better 2022 in Atlanta (40-533-3 on 61 targets) than Watkins had in Philly (34-354-3 on 51 targets). Watkins may be the incumbent and now the early leader at training camp, but Zaccheaus still has time this summer to make his push for the No. 3 spot.