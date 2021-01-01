Watkins (rib) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup against Washington after practicing with no restrictions Friday.

The 22-year-old steadily improved his practice participation throughout the week, and he's seemingly shown enough to the team training staff to gain clearance for Week 17. Watkins remains a depth option within the Eagles' passing attack, though he'll move up one slot in the receiving corps after DeSean Jackson (ankle) was ruled out for the regular-season finale Friday. The sixth-round rookie has produced five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown over his past two appearances.