Watkins (hamstring) isn't listed on the injury report for Week 1 against New England.

Neither is Olamide Zaccheaus, who was signed to compete with Watkins and dealt with a shoulder injury during the second half of August. It seems Watkins is the favorite to keep the No. 3 job, at least for now, but a timeshare wouldn't be surprising for what figures to be a lightly targeted role so long as AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith stay healthy.