Watkins (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.
After departing this past Sunday's win against the Titans, Watkins eventually was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, which has capped his practice reps so far this week. Per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Watkins was seen taking on punt-return reps at Thursday's session, something that he hasn't been asked to do as a pro. In any case, Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not Watkins goes into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's road game versus the Giants.