Watkins is now seated at third on the Eagles' depth chart after the acquisition of A.J. Brown, Zach Berman of the Athletic reports.

Watkins' volume almost certainly takes a hit, as he had been slated to be the Eagles' no. 2 receiver after DeVonta Smith prior to the Brown trade. It's possible, however, that with defenses now having two legit no. 1 receivers to focus on, the Southern Miss product will be more open to scoop up targets and rack up yards. The most likely scenario is that the 2020 sixth-round pick will find it hard to surpass last year's 43 catches and 647 yards.