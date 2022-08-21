Watkins caught both of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 21-20 preseason win over the Browns.

Watkins went for gains of 12 and seven yards on his respective grabs, which both came from quarterback Gardner Minshew, who started with Jalen Hurts sitting out. His stat line was similar to those of Jalen Reagor (two catches for 17 yards) and Zach Pascal (one catch for 15 yards), who represent Watkins' top competition for looks behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith this season.