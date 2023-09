Watkins (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Watkins has yet to practice since injuring his hamstring during the Eagles' Week 2 win over the Vikings. He'll have two more chances to put himself in a position to return to action Sunday against the Commanders, but if Watkins needs more time to recover, Philadelphia will continue to operate with Olamide Zaccheaus as its third wide receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.