Watkins finished his third professional season with 33 catches for 354 yards and three touchdowns.

Watkins did take a step forward in terms of finding the end zone, as he scored just once in each of his first two seasons, but the rest of his statline represents a step back from the previous campaign, when he finished with 647 yards on 43 catches. Both those totals were good for third behind DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, but the addition of A.J. Brown prior to this season cut into Watkins' share of the offense.