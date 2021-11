Watkins caught two of his five targets for 23 yards and rushed once for three yards in Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Giants.

A week after putting up a goose egg on a season-low target count of one, Watkins was back up to a more standard workload Sunday. Unfortunately, it also translated to a fairly customary level of production, as the 23-year-old hasn't registered more than 33 yards in any of his past five games. He still played eight more snaps than Jalen Reagor's 45, however.