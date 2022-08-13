Watkins recorded two receptions on three targets for 32 yards in Friday's 24-21 preseason loss to the Jets.

Watkins opened the game with a 28-yard reception, finding open space after Jalen Hurts rolled out to his right to extend the play. He figures to open the season as the Eagles' third receiver, but he'll clearly be prioritized behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith (groin) and also potentially Dallas Goedert in the passing offense. Watkins is coming off of a relatively strong 2021 season, during which he recorded 43 receptions for 647 yards and one touchdown.