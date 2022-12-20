Watkins pulled in four of six targets for six yards and carried the ball twice for four yards in Sunday's 25-20 victory over Chicago.

Watkins set a season high in touches but gained just 10 total yards on the day. With A.J. Brown and DeVonta smith combining for 307 receiving yards, there wasn't much to go around for anybody else. If the Eagles clinch the top seed in the NFC East and rest their starters for the final week or two of the season, however, Watkins could become a much larger part of the game plan.