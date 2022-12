Watkins brought in four of five targets for 19 yards in the Eagles' 48-22 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Watkins play his usual complementary role behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, tying the former for second in receptions. The third-year wideout has at least enjoyed a steady role in the last six games, producing a 20-227-2 line in that span. Watkins could enjoy a solid role once again in a Week 15 road battle versus the Bears.