Watkins (hamstring) returned to a limited practice Thursday.

Watkins was injured in the Eagles' Week 2 win over the Vikings 14 days ago and missed this past Monday night's win over the Bucs. In Watkins' absence, Olamide Zaccheaus played 55 percent of the offensive snaps and reeled in two of three targets for 58 yards and one touchdown. Watkins would presumably return to third wideout duties upon his return.