Watkins could pick up some of the slack after Marquise Goodwin opted out of the 2020 season, ESPN.com's Tim McManus reports.

The Eagles prioritized speed in late April, trading for an Olympic long jumper (Goodwin) after they'd used three draft picks on wideouts with sub-4.5 speed. Watkins, a 4.35 burner, was the last of those three selections as a sixth-rounder, arguably making him a candidate for the practice squad more so than the active roster. However, his chances to make the team now look much better, with Goodwin sitting out 2020 and Alshon Jeffery slow to recover from Lisfranc surgery. It's still a long shot for Watkins to have a significant role early in the season, but he could at least manage a spot at the bottom of the roster, potentially competing with Hightower to log some snaps as a part-time deep threat.