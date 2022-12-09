Watkins (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.
A limited participant in the Eagles' first two practices of Week 14 due to an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, Watkins was able to put in a full workout Friday to erase any concern about his availability heading into Sunday. He should once again serve as the Eagles' No. 3 receiver, a role that has afforded him more looks in the passing game in the absence of top tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder), who will miss his fourth straight game Sunday. Over the Eagles' past three contests, Watkins has put together a 10-103-2 receiving line on 13 targets.