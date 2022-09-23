Watkins (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Washington.
Watkins struck gold Monday night with a 53-yard TD in the win over Minnesota, but while he's proven himself more than capable as a No. 3 receiver, the Eagles simply don't have much reason to prioritize him in their offense. He should be efficient on a per-target basis while continuing to see limited volume in a passing attack dominated by the three-headed monster of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. The long TD on Monday accounts for half of Watkins' targets this year.