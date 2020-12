Watkins caught his only target for three yards during Sunday's win over the Saints.

The rookie sixth-round pick worked as Philadelphia's No. 4 wideout and played 22 offensive snaps in his first game action since Week 6. Watkins is unlikely to have a major role in the Eagles' passing game, but he could become more involved if there's an injury to Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward or Alshon Jeffery.