The Eagles list Watkins (hamstring) as questionable to play Sunday against the Bills.

Watkins had missed the Eagles' last five games with the hamstring injury before he was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday. He proceeded to take part in all three of the Eagles' practices this week, though he was a limited participant on every occasion. In order for Watkins to be eligible to play Sunday, the Eagles would have to add him back to the 53-man roster before Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for Week 12 roster moves. If the Eagles opt to hold off on activating Watkins this week, Julio Jones and Olamide Zaccheaus would likely share duties as the team's No. 3 receiver.