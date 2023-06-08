Coach Nick Sirianni singled out Watkins on Friday as a player that's stood out during OTAs, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 2020 sixth-round pick operated as Philadelphia's No. 3 wideout last year and caught 33 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns, but his role for 2023 appeared a bit more in flux after the club signed Olamide Zaccheaus in April. Watkins' strong spring performance should put him in a good place for the start of training camp, though neither he or Zaccheaus is likely to be a major contributor in the passing game with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith dominating the target share.