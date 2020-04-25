Eagles' Quez Watkins: Joins loaded Philly depth chart

The Eagles selected Watkins in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 200th overall.

That's now four receivers with sub 4.5 speed acquired by the Eagles in the past three days, three of which came Saturday during Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Watkins is yet another dynamic vertical threat who is a capable returner to boot, but doesn't really display a proper flow when running routes. When you're as fast as Watkins (4.35 40-yard dash) that probably doesn't matter much, but he might have a hard time separating from the bevy of speed demons cobbled together by Philadelphia in recent days.