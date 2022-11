Watkins caught all four of his targets for 80 yards in Monday's loss to the Commanders.

Watkins had averaged a mere one catch per game through the first nine weeks, but he made a much bigger impact this time around, setting season highs in both catches and yards. There could be more targets to go around in the coming weeks with Dallas Goedert out indefinitely with a shoulder injury, though it's still hard to get too excited about Watkins, who has just 17 targets on the year.