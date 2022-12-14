Watkins was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.
Watkins injured the shoulder against Tennessee two weeks ago and played through it last Sunday's win over the Giants, drawing five targets on 30 snaps and catching four for 19 yards in less than ideal weather. He was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday of last week before the Eagles removed his injury designation Friday, so if that same pattern unfolds this week then he should again be in store for his usual slot-heavy role this Sunday at Chicago.