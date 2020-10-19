Watkins didn't draw a target while playing 15 of the Eagles' 72 offensive snaps Sunday in a 30-28 loss to the Ravens.

Despite the Ravens holding a commanding 17-0 lead at halftime and forcing the Eagles into a pass-happy game script, Watkins was unable to connect with quarterback Carson Wentz. The rookie has now gone without a target in his two games since returning from injured reserve last week, and his fortunes are unlikely to improve in the near future. The Eagles could get one or both of DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) back in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, which would make Watkins and/or J.J. Arcega-Whiteside prime candidates to be inactive for the contest.