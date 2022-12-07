Watkins (shoulder) was listed as limited following Wednesday's walkthrough practice.
Watkins was forced out this past Sunday against the Titans at the tail end of the third quarter and eventually was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. He was slated for an MRI on Monday, the results of which aren't known, but he at least would have been able to begin this week with a capped session, if the Eagles had held practice. In the end, Watkins will have two more chances to get back to full before the team potentially hands him a designation for Sunday's contest at the Giants.