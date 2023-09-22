Watkins (hamstring) didn't practice Friday.
Watkins has logged consecutive DNPs to begin the week after leaving last Thursday's win over the Vikings due to a hamstring strain. The wide receiver appears to be trending towards an absence Monday in Tampa Bay, though Watkins will have one more opportunity to return to the practice field Saturday.
