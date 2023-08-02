Watkins is having a solid training camp and still seems to be the favorite to win the Eagles' No. 3 receiver role, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Eagles don't need their third wideout to take on much target volume, but they want a player who can stretch defenses without making too many mistakes. The latter area proved problematic for Watkins last season, with his most memorable moments arguably being a lost fumble in the team's first loss of the season and then a dropped pass during the Super Bowl. The 25-year-old now faces a challenge from Olamide Zaccheaus, who is also a fast, small wideout and had a better 2022 in Atlanta (40-533-3 receiving line on 61 targets) than Watkins had in Philadelphia (34-354-3 on 51 targets). Watkins may be the incumbent and now the early leader at training camp, but Zaccheaus still has time this summer to make his push for the No. 3 spot.