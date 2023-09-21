Watkins (hamstring) wasn't taking part in drills during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Watkins is thus poised to go down as a non-participant on the Eagles' first Week 3 injury report, though the wideout was spotted catching footballs from a JUGS machine on the side field during Thursday's session, according to Tolentino. The fourth-year wideout was limited to just 11 snaps in the Eagles' Week 2 win over the Vikings last Thursday after exiting the game early with the hamstring injury. The Eagles will hope that Watkins will be able to increase his practice activity the next two days, but if the 25-year-old is unable to play Monday at Tampa Bay, Olamide Zaccheaus would step in as the Eagles' No. 3 wideout.