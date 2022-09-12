Watkins wasn't targeted even once in Sunday's 38-35 win over the Lions.
A.J. Brown was the only Philadelphia receiver to see much action on the day, accounting for 13 of the Eagles' wideouts 18 targets and 10 of the group's 11 receptions. Those looking for optimism regarding Watkins' fantasy value can point to the fact that he at least had a clear hold on the Eagles' third receiver role, seeing the field for 41 snaps compared to just 17 for Zach Pascal, but it doesn't currently look as though he's a meaningful part of the team's offense.
More News
-
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches both targets•
-
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Flashes as deep threat•
-
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Bumped to third on depth chart•
-
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Could be No. 2 receiver next year•
-
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Seven targets in postseason loss•
-
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Scores in finale•